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Trio Expelled from Maharashtra Districts Amid Theft Spree

Three individuals have been expelled from Maharashtra's Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv districts for three years due to involvement in a series of burglaries and thefts. They were found involved in housebreakings and stealing essential infrastructure elements. Police aim to restore public peace through rigorous measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:34 IST
Trio Expelled from Maharashtra Districts Amid Theft Spree
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  • India

Three individuals have been ordered to leave Maharashtra's Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv districts, owing to their involvement in multiple thefts.

Identified as Bhima Laxman Maske, Avinash Kalyan Dhurdhere, and Vipul Uttam Gaikwad, the trio has a criminal history including housebreakings and stealing copper wires and mobile tower batteries.

The Beed police emphasize the use of laws like MPDA and MCOCA to maintain public order amid rising crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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