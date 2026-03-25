Trio Expelled from Maharashtra Districts Amid Theft Spree

Three individuals have been ordered to leave Maharashtra's Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv districts, owing to their involvement in multiple thefts.

Identified as Bhima Laxman Maske, Avinash Kalyan Dhurdhere, and Vipul Uttam Gaikwad, the trio has a criminal history including housebreakings and stealing copper wires and mobile tower batteries.

The Beed police emphasize the use of laws like MPDA and MCOCA to maintain public order amid rising crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)