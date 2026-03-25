BRO Accelerates Border Infrastructure Push: 1,000+ Projects Underway to Boost Defence Preparedness
“The BRO has facilitated the mobility of defence forces and brought positive transformation in the lives of residents in border areas,” Shri Rajnath Singh said.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen India’s border infrastructure and operational readiness, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), highlighting its expanding role in national security, connectivity, and regional development.
The meeting, held on March 25, 2026, brought together senior defence leadership, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat, among others.
BRO at the Core of National Security and Connectivity
Emphasising the strategic importance of border infrastructure, the Defence Minister noted that BRO is building a multi-dimensional ecosystem combining security, development, and connectivity.
“The BRO has facilitated the mobility of defence forces and brought positive transformation in the lives of residents in border areas,” Shri Rajnath Singh said.
He highlighted BRO’s growing footprint in:
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North-Eastern region
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Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas
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Strategic border zones, including the Indo-Myanmar border (1,600 km stretch)
The Indo-Myanmar infrastructure initiative is expected to significantly enhance border management and security coordination.
1,000+ Projects Under Border Roads Development Programme
A key focus of the meeting was the Border Roads Development Programme (2023–28), under which:
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1,000+ infrastructure projects are underway
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Includes new construction, upgradation, and maintenance
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Aims to ensure all-weather connectivity in remote and high-altitude areas
These efforts are critical for improving troop mobility, logistics efficiency, and rapid deployment capabilities.
Technology-Driven Infrastructure Transformation
The Defence Minister underscored the importance of modern construction technologies in accelerating project delivery.
BRO is increasingly deploying:
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High-altitude construction equipment
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Modular bridge systems
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Precast construction technologies
These innovations are helping improve both the speed and quality of infrastructure development, enabling the creation of future-ready border assets.
BRO’s Legacy: 64,000 km Roads, Strategic Assets Across Borders
Providing a comprehensive overview, Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Harpal Singh highlighted BRO’s achievements since its establishment in 1960:
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64,000+ km of roads constructed
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1,179 bridges
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22 airfields
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7 tunnels
Beyond India, BRO has also executed projects in Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Tajikistan, reinforcing India’s regional connectivity and strategic partnerships.
Boost to Socio-Economic Development in Border Areas
The Committee noted that improved infrastructure has not only enhanced defence preparedness but also accelerated economic growth and accessibility in remote regions.
Better roads and connectivity have:
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Improved access to healthcare, education, and markets
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Enabled faster disaster response and relief operations
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Strengthened integration of border communities with the national mainstream
These outcomes align with the broader vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’.
Challenges Persist, Focus on Capacity and Sustainability
Despite progress, BRO continues to face operational challenges:
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Limited working seasons in high-altitude regions
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Land acquisition hurdles
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Environmental clearance delays
To address these, BRO is focusing on:
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Capacity enhancement and workforce strengthening
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Adoption of sustainable and faster construction methods
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Improved welfare measures for personnel, including casual labour
Lt Gen Harpal Singh emphasised BRO’s unique capability as a hybrid organisation combining military discipline with engineering expertise, enabling rapid execution in difficult terrains.
Government Reaffirms Commitment
Shri Rajnath Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening BRO through:
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Enhanced budgetary support
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Deployment of modern equipment
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Continued focus on personnel welfare
With large-scale infrastructure expansion underway, BRO is emerging as a key pillar in India’s defence strategy and regional development framework, ensuring both security and connectivity in the country’s most challenging terrains.
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