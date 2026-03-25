Juvenile Convicted for Stepmother's Murder: Life Sentence Imposed
A juvenile has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his stepmother in Ajnia village. The crime occurred over six years ago when the accused attacked Ragini Gupta with a knife, leading to her death. The juvenile has also been fined Rs 50,000.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A juvenile was convicted by a court for the brutal murder of his stepmother in Ajnia village, a case that has drawn significant attention due to its severity.
The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge (Juvenile) Amit Veer Singh, sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 50,000 fine.
The prosecution revealed that the crime occurred while both the juvenile's father and his first wife were away, during which Ragini Gupta was stabbed to death by her 17-year-old stepson, marking a tragic event.
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- stepmother
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- Ajnia
- court
- life imprisonment
- crime
- legal
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