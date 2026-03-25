Juvenile Convicted for Stepmother's Murder: Life Sentence Imposed

A juvenile was convicted by a court for the brutal murder of his stepmother in Ajnia village, a case that has drawn significant attention due to its severity.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge (Juvenile) Amit Veer Singh, sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 50,000 fine.

The prosecution revealed that the crime occurred while both the juvenile's father and his first wife were away, during which Ragini Gupta was stabbed to death by her 17-year-old stepson, marking a tragic event.