Audit Reveals Gaps in Maharashtra's Rural Employment Scheme Execution

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India's report highlights significant shortcomings in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Maharashtra. Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, only 52 per cent of approved works were completed, despite an expenditure of Rs 6,725.65 crore on finished projects.

The audit found that 7.10 lakh approved works had not commenced by March 2025, with many pending for over three years. Unemployment allowances remained largely unpaid, with only Rs 2,268 disbursed out of Rs 34.85 lakh due. Serious deficiencies were noted in social audits, with the Social Audit Unit recovering only Rs 4.44 crore in 1,084 cases of misappropriation.

Inadequate funding from the Government of India and insufficient transfers from the state government were blamed for these issues. Additionally, the Maharashtra State Employment Guarantee Council failed to regularly monitor the scheme's implementation, exacerbating the challenges faced.