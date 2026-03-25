Heartbreak in Nabatieh: The Rescuers Under Fire

In the deeply affected town of Nabatieh, Lebanon, paramedics are mourning their lost colleagues amid ongoing Israeli strikes. Ali Jaber and Joud Sleiman were killed during a rescue mission when their marked motorcycle ambulance was struck. This tragedy highlights the dangers faced by medical workers in conflict zones.

Ali Jaber's father, Hassan Jaber—a local official—expressed outrage, highlighting the targeting of paramedics who risk their lives to save others. Lebanon's health ministry reports this as one of many incidents, with at least 42 paramedics killed since Hezbollah's involvement in the regional conflict with Israel began.

Rescue operations continue despite these dangers, with limited teams to minimize casualties and risks of double-tap strikes. International humanitarian laws, though designed to protect medics, seem ineffective in this ongoing conflict, drawing criticism from both local and international officials.