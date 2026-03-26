Appeals Court Upholds Trump Administration's Immigration Detention Policy

An appeals court handed a significant win to the Trump administration by ruling that the United States can continue to detain immigrants without offering bond hearings. This decision from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a prior ruling that favored bond hearings for immigrants who were detained.

The case centered on Joaquin Herrera Avila, a Mexican national apprehended for lacking legal documentation. The court decided that Avila did not qualify for a bond hearing, furthering a policy that has found favor under the current administration despite challenges from lower courts.

Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the decision, framing it as a triumph over activist judges. Meanwhile, opponents argue it undermines fundamental legal rights and contributes to a growing number of habeas corpus petitions filed by immigrants since Trump assumed office.

(With inputs from agencies.)