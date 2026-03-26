Appeals Court Upholds Trump Administration's Immigration Detention Policy
An appeals court ruled that the US can continue detaining immigrants without bond, overturning a lower court decision. The 8th Circuit Court supported the Trump administration's stance, following a similar ruling by the 5th Circuit. The case involved Joaquin Herrera Avila, highlighting the debate on mandatory detention's legality.
- Country:
- United States
An appeals court handed a significant win to the Trump administration by ruling that the United States can continue to detain immigrants without offering bond hearings. This decision from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a prior ruling that favored bond hearings for immigrants who were detained.
The case centered on Joaquin Herrera Avila, a Mexican national apprehended for lacking legal documentation. The court decided that Avila did not qualify for a bond hearing, furthering a policy that has found favor under the current administration despite challenges from lower courts.
Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the decision, framing it as a triumph over activist judges. Meanwhile, opponents argue it undermines fundamental legal rights and contributes to a growing number of habeas corpus petitions filed by immigrants since Trump assumed office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Poised to Back Trump Administration on Border Policy
Trump administration offered 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, AP source says, as US moves more troops to region, reports AP.
Minnesota Sues Trump Administration Over Withheld Evidence in Federal Shootings
Trump Administration Eyes Ghalibaf as Key Partner
Trump Administration's Billion-Dollar Pivot Away from Offshore Wind