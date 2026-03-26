Clashes at the Border: Israeli Soldier Killed in Southern Lebanon
An Israeli soldier was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon amidst ongoing clashes with Hezbollah along the border. This raises the toll to three Israeli soldiers lost in the region, following the deaths of two soldiers on March 8, as confirmed by the military.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:18 IST
An Israeli soldier has been reported dead following combat operations in southern Lebanon. The clashes, involving the military and Hezbollah forces, reflect the ongoing tensions along the border.
Thursday's incident increases the number of Israeli military casualties in the area to three, according to an official statement.
The deaths include two previously reported soldiers on March 8, highlighting the volatile situation that persists in the region.