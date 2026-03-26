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Teen stabbed to death near home in Delhi's Dayalpur, 3 minors held

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death near his home in northeast Delhis Dayalpur area for bullying one of the accused, police said on Thursday. The boys who attacked him were known to him, they first hugged him and then killed him, she added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:58 IST
Teen stabbed to death near home in Delhi's Dayalpur, 3 minors held
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A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death near his home in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area for bullying one of the accused, police said on Thursday. Three juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the murder, they said. According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when a few people called the teenager out of his house. Shortly afterwards, his family members found him lying unconscious nearby and rushed him to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. During preliminary investigation, police found that the boy had been attacked by three juveniles aged between 13 and 17. A case was registered at the Dayalpur police station and the accused were later apprehended. The police said they have also recovered a weapon used in the crime -- a knife -- from the accused. During questioning, the juveniles told investigators that the victim had been bullying one of them, which allegedly led to the fatal attack, an officer said. The victim's mother, devastated by the loss, alleged that the attackers were known to her son and had lured him out before assaulting him. ''He was called by three to four boys. As soon as he stepped outside, they first hugged him and then stabbed him multiple times,'' she said ''He never fought with anyone. He was killed without any reason. The boys who attacked him were known to him, they first hugged him and then killed him,'' she added. The body has been sent to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for postmortem, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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