Canada's Call to Action: A New Defence Bank Initiative for the G7

Canada is set to propose the establishment of a new defence bank at the G7 summit, seeking the support of global leaders for an initiative designed to support small and medium-sized defence firms financially. This effort comes as part of a broader strategy to strengthen ties among NATO allies.

The Canadian government has been at the forefront of advancing plans for a Defence and Resilience Bank (DSRB). Launched under Prime Minister Mark Carney's leadership, the initiative aims to improve cooperation among NATO member states and other allies, with discussions ongoing in Montreal to outline the institution's framework.

According to Foreign Minister Anita Anand, the success of the defence bank will hinge on broad international participation. "The capital available will depend on the number of participating countries," Anand stated during a recent interview with Reuters, highlighting Canada's push for increased involvement from G7 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)