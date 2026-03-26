The Deceptive Godman: Ashok Kharat's Grand Scam

A self-styled godman, Ashok Kharat, is once again in legal trouble as new charges emerge. A businessman from Pune has accused Kharat of cheating him out of Rs 6 crore under the guise of helping establish a logistics business overseas. The allegations include funding Kharat's international tours and gifting a luxury car.

The complainant, Rajendra Jasood, claims Kharat insisted on visiting countries like Myanmar, Greenland, and the US to gain mystical energy for a ritual essential to business success. Despite hefty financial contributions, Jasood received no returns and has now filed an FIR under stringent legal acts else Kharat invoked black magic.

As investigations deepen, a Special Investigation Team unearthed substantial assets and videos linked to Kharat. Already in custody over previous allegations, Kharat's legal woes multiply. Financial and cyber investigations continue as the case of Kharat unfolds, suggesting a web of deceit larger than initially perceived.

(With inputs from agencies.)