Continuous Supply: U.S. Arms Reach Ukraine Amid Global Strains

Essential military equipment is still reaching Ukraine, as confirmed by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The program funding these U.S. arms deliveries is ongoing, ensuring crucial support for Kyiv alongside intelligence shared by the United States.

During a press conference in Brussels, Rutte emphasized that continuous U.S. aid is vital, highlighting the allies' role in sustaining Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon is contemplating reallocating weapons initially intended for Ukraine to the Middle East, where the war in Iran is impacting the supply of critical munitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)