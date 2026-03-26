Punjab Police Busts Inter-State Illegal Arms Trafficking Module

The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state illegal arms trafficking network, culminating in the arrest of two suspects from Uttar Pradesh.

The raid, spearheaded by the police's counter-intelligence wing in Jalandhar, resulted in the recovery of ten country-made pistols and twenty magazines on Thursday, as confirmed by police chief Gaurav Yadav.

Preliminary investigations uncovered links to international handlers in Germany and the USA, who allegedly directed the supply of arms to criminal gangs across Punjab. This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to curb organized crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)