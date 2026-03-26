Diplomatic Push: Encouraging U.S.-Iran Negotiations

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for renewed diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran. He urged both nations to return to the negotiating table, highlighting a mutual willingness to engage in dialogue.

During a phone conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Wang emphasized that the Iran nuclear issue should not justify military action. He warned that such moves could lead to severe consequences for regional stability.

Wang further called on China and Canada to contribute positively to the diplomatic process, aiming to prevent conflict and maintain peace in the region, as reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

(With inputs from agencies.)