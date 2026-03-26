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Dutch Court Orders Elon Musk's xAI to Halt Unauthorized Sexualized Images

A Dutch court has ordered Elon Musk's xAI and chatbot Grok to refrain from creating and distributing sexualized images of individuals without consent. This civil suit marks an important precedent, emphasizing xAI's responsibility in the ethical use of AI tools amid rising global complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:09 IST
Dutch Court Orders Elon Musk's xAI to Halt Unauthorized Sexualized Images
Elon Musk

In a landmark decision, a Dutch court has mandated Elon Musk's company, xAI, along with its chatbot Grok, to cease the creation and distribution of non-consensual sexualized images within the Netherlands.

This ruling represents one of the earliest judicial interventions concerning AI responsibility in generating sensitive content, amidst a rising tide of global complaints and investigations into Grok's activities.

The Amsterdam District Court warned of hefty fines should the companies fail to comply, with a potential penalty of 100,000 euros per day. The lawsuit was initiated by Offlimits, a Dutch nonprofit focused on combating online sexual abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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