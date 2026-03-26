In a landmark decision, a Dutch court has mandated Elon Musk's company, xAI, along with its chatbot Grok, to cease the creation and distribution of non-consensual sexualized images within the Netherlands.

This ruling represents one of the earliest judicial interventions concerning AI responsibility in generating sensitive content, amidst a rising tide of global complaints and investigations into Grok's activities.

The Amsterdam District Court warned of hefty fines should the companies fail to comply, with a potential penalty of 100,000 euros per day. The lawsuit was initiated by Offlimits, a Dutch nonprofit focused on combating online sexual abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)