UP RERA Revamps Regulations for Enhanced Consumer Relief

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has issued the 10th amendment to its General Regulations, 2019, bringing in crucial consumer-centric provisions. These changes come under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 and aim to foster greater transparency, accountability, and consumer protection in the real estate sector.

One of the significant amendments includes clarification on whether buyers in unregistered projects can seek relief. Now, the UP RERA benches will hear complaints from such buyers and determine the necessity of the project's registration, providing relief accordingly.

Additionally, administrative and processing fees related to allotment transfers have been rationalized. In cases of allottee death, a reduced processing fee is set for family successors, while non-family transfers attract a maximum Rs 25,000 fee, ensuring no fresh agreements are required.

(With inputs from agencies.)