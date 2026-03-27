CBCI Raises Alarms Over Proposed FCRA Amendments

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has expressed serious reservations about the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), deeming the changes a potential threat to civil liberties. The controversial Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, could impose undue control over minority institutions, according to the CBCI.

In a firmly worded statement, the Catholic Church's Indian apex body highlighted that the amendments might enable the central government to exert significant control over NGOs and other institutions. CBCI expressed apprehension about government overreach in constitutionally assured freedoms, denouncing the Bill as unfair and lacking transparency.

CBCI called for broader discussion and consultation on such critical changes, emphasizing the need to protect the constitutional rights of all citizens, particularly minority groups. The Bill, which proposes stringent regulatory measures, has faced criticism for its potential to disrupt the functioning of foreign-funded organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)