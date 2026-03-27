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Global Market Impact: U.S. Grateful for Kurdish Oil Amid Iran Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked the Kurdish government for facilitating oil flow amid the Iran conflict, which has disrupted global markets. The conflict resulted in a deadly missile attack on Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers. The war, initiated by U.S. and Israel, has seen varying strategies from President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 08:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 08:44 IST
Global Market Impact: U.S. Grateful for Kurdish Oil Amid Iran Conflict

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commended the Kurdistan Regional Government for its pivotal role in channeling Iraqi oil to international markets, according to a State Department release.

The statement coincided with Rubio's condolences over a fatal missile attack by Iran that took the lives of several Kurdish Peshmerga fighters. This comes against the backdrop of a broader conflict initiated on February 28 by U.S. and Israel military actions against Iran.

Amid shifting objectives, President Donald Trump asserted his belief in a U.S. victory, despite the conflict's heavy toll, including widespread military strikes affecting Lebanon and Gulf states harboring U.S. bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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