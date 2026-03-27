UAE Joins Multinational Maritime Task Force to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly informed Washington and its western allies of its decision to participate in a multinational maritime task force. The initiative is aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments. This information was reported by the Financial Times, citing individuals familiar with the discussions.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital conduit for a significant percentage of the world's oil, making its reopening a matter of international economic importance.

At present, Reuters has not confirmed the details of the report, leaving certain specifics of the UAE's involvement and the overall task force operations unverified.

(With inputs from agencies.)