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Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister Balendra Shah Takes Office

China congratulated Nepal on the swearing-in of its new prime minister, Balendra Shah, who is a former rapper and mayor of Kathmandu. As Nepal's youngest prime minister in decades, Shah takes the helm of a nation situated between the Asian powers of India and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:00 IST
Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister Balendra Shah Takes Office
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • China

China extended its congratulations to Nepal for the swearing-in of Balendra Shah as the nation's new prime minister, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday. The ministry expressed support for Nepal in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah was sworn in as the prime minister of Nepal, becoming the country's youngest leader in decades. His leadership comes at a vital time for Nepal, situated between the significant Asian forces of India and China.

Shah, a former mayor of Kathmandu, steps into his new role amid expectations to foster diplomacy with neighboring countries and guide Nepal towards prosperity.

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