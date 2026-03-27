Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister Balendra Shah Takes Office
China congratulated Nepal on the swearing-in of its new prime minister, Balendra Shah, who is a former rapper and mayor of Kathmandu. As Nepal's youngest prime minister in decades, Shah takes the helm of a nation situated between the Asian powers of India and China.
- Country:
- China
China extended its congratulations to Nepal for the swearing-in of Balendra Shah as the nation's new prime minister, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday. The ministry expressed support for Nepal in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah was sworn in as the prime minister of Nepal, becoming the country's youngest leader in decades. His leadership comes at a vital time for Nepal, situated between the significant Asian forces of India and China.
Shah, a former mayor of Kathmandu, steps into his new role amid expectations to foster diplomacy with neighboring countries and guide Nepal towards prosperity.
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