Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister Balendra Shah Takes Office

China extended its congratulations to Nepal for the swearing-in of Balendra Shah as the nation's new prime minister, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday. The ministry expressed support for Nepal in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah was sworn in as the prime minister of Nepal, becoming the country's youngest leader in decades. His leadership comes at a vital time for Nepal, situated between the significant Asian forces of India and China.

Shah, a former mayor of Kathmandu, steps into his new role amid expectations to foster diplomacy with neighboring countries and guide Nepal towards prosperity.