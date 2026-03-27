Italian Authority Probes LVMH's Sephora and Benefit for Youth Marketing
The Italian competition authority, AGCM, has initiated two investigations into Sephora and Benefit Cosmetics, owned by LVMH, for potentially engaging in unfair commercial practices. These practices target marketing of adult cosmetic products to children and adolescents, potentially causing health risks due to misleading information and inappropriate product use.
The Italian competition watchdog AGCM has opened investigations into LVMH's Sephora and Benefit Cosmetics over concerns of unfair marketing practices. These allegations involve promoting adult cosmetics to minors via youthful influencers on social media.
According to AGCM, this could encourage early cosmetic use, linked to 'cosmeticorexia'—an unhealthy obsession with skincare. AGCM is worried that important information, such as product warnings and precautions, may have been either omitted or misleadingly presented, potentially compromising minors' health.
Authorities conducted inspections at Sephora Italia and LVMH sites, but the companies involved have yet to comment on the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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