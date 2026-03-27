Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Assault of Election Official in Bengal

An election official in West Bengal was allegedly assaulted during a poll training session, sparking controversy and concerns about the safety of election personnel. The incident occurred in the Nadia district after officials objected to a government advertisement featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming it violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Saikat Chattopadhyay, a poll official, reported being physically assaulted for protesting against the ad display, raising alarm about election staff security. Following the alleged assault, fellow polling personnel temporarily halted the training and staged a protest, leading to heightened tension in the area.

Nadia District Magistrate Srikanta Palli confirmed the incident is under investigation, pledging appropriate action. Meanwhile, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar criticized the state administration and urged the Election Commission to take swift measures, underlining the importance of safeguarding free and fair elections.