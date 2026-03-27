Senate Moves to End Airport Chaos: Partial DHS Funding Approved
The Senate approved funds to pay TSA agents and other departments, excluding immigration enforcement, amid ongoing budget debates. The approved package does not include restraints on immigration operations. Next steps are required in the House, where bipartisan support is necessary. Airport disruptions grew as TSA personnel endured financial hardships.
- Country:
- United States
In an effort to alleviate the growing airport chaos, the Senate approved early Friday morning funds for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, as part of a wider Department of Homeland Security budget package. However, the deal excludes funding for the contentious immigration enforcement operations that have been a central sticking point in the impasse.
The package, approved unanimously by the Senate, now heads to the House for consideration. Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed that although the move might help reopen parts of the government, significant work still lies ahead. This development arrives amid intensifying pressure to resolve the 42-day stalemate that threatens to once again leave TSA workers unpaid.
The exclusion of specific immigration funding has not deterred the GOP, which remains determined to secure financial support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement in subsequent packages. As the nation grapples with increasing TSA staff shortages due to the shutdown, travelers face mounting delays and disrupted schedules at airports nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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