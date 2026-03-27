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Bribe Bust in Khargone: Police Official Caught in Corruption Sting

A police assistant sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district was caught accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe. Accused Ravindra Kumar Guru was arrested by the Lokayukta police team following a verified complaint. The investigation is under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:59 IST
Bribe Bust in Khargone: Police Official Caught in Corruption Sting
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  • India

A police official in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district has been apprehended in a corruption scandal. Assistant Sub-Inspector Ravindra Kumar Guru was detained after allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000.

The arrest took place following a thorough investigation by the Lokayukta, an independent anti-corruption body, after Shyamlal Upadhyay filed a formal complaint accusing Guru of demanding Rs 20,000 to resolve a case. Officials confirmed Guru had previously received Rs 3,000.

Guru was caught in action at the Kasrawad bus stand, roughly 40 km from the district's headquarters. The case continues under the Prevention of Corruption Act, aiming to address public official misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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