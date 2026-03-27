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Russian Man Jailed for Assault Witnessed by Barron Trump via Video Call

A Russian man, Matvei Rumiantsev, was sentenced to four years in prison for assaulting a woman in London. The assault was inadvertently witnessed by Barron Trump via a video call, leading him to alert London police. The victim was attacked after a social media connection with Barron sparked Rumiantsev's jealousy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:10 IST
Russian Man Jailed for Assault Witnessed by Barron Trump via Video Call
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A Russian national, Matvei Rumiantsev, has been sentenced to four years in prison following a brutal assault on a woman in London, an incident partially witnessed by Barron Trump via a video call.

Rumiantsev was found guilty of causing bodily harm but acquitted of other charges. During the trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Judge Joel Bennathan condemned Rumiantsev's lack of remorse and jealousy-driven actions. The Russian was also convicted of attempting to pervert the course of justice by urging the victim to retract her accusations.

Barron Trump, the US president's son, reported the crime to London authorities after witnessing the attack over FaceTime, urging immediate intervention. His actions were praised by the judge for potentially preventing further harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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