Controversy Unveiled: Shiv Sena Leader Sushma Andhare Alleges Favors in Anu Malik Case

Sushma Andhare, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has put forth claims against Rupali Chakankar, former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Andhare alleges that Chakankar cleared music director Anu Malik in a sexual harassment case. This claim is tied to suggestions that Chakankar's son subsequently worked on a film produced by Malik.

In response, Anu Malik denied any wrongdoing, asserting he received a clean chit first from the National Commission for Women and then from the Maharashtra women's commission. 'I have not given any work and done no favours to anyone. There was no role given to any person,' Malik emphasized when pursued by PTI for comments.

This controversy emerges amidst Chakankar's recent resignation as commission chairperson after revelations of her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, who faces multiple allegations of sexual exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)