Revolutionizing TV Ratings: India's New Policy for Transparency
The Indian government released the TV Ratings Policy 2026 aiming to ensure transparency and accountability in audience measurement. Key features include reduced entry barriers, increased sample sizes, technology-neutral data collection, and stringent audit and grievance mechanisms, enhancing the accuracy and fairness of TV ratings.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has unveiled the TV Ratings Policy 2026, a set of comprehensive guidelines aimed at bolstering transparency and accountability in the country's television ratings.
The new policy outlines clear standards for registration, operation, and auditing of TV rating agencies, reducing the net worth requirement for agencies from ₹20 crore to ₹5 crore, while enforcing anti-conflict measures by mandating a 50% representation of independent directors.
Further, the policy mandates tech-neutral measurement across platforms such as Cable, DTH, and OTT, and ensures rigorous audit systems alongside robust grievance redressal mechanisms. The initiative underscores India's commitment to a fair and competitive broadcasting climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Champions Elder Care with Landmark Accountability Bill
Nepal's Leader Faces Accountability for Protest Violence
Court's Roar: Jharkhand High Court Demands Accountability in Tiger Conservation Case
Landmark Verdict: Google and Meta Face Accountability in Social Media Addiction Lawsuit
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: A Call for Accountability and Reform