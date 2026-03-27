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Revolutionizing TV Ratings: India's New Policy for Transparency

The Indian government released the TV Ratings Policy 2026 aiming to ensure transparency and accountability in audience measurement. Key features include reduced entry barriers, increased sample sizes, technology-neutral data collection, and stringent audit and grievance mechanisms, enhancing the accuracy and fairness of TV ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:27 IST
Revolutionizing TV Ratings: India's New Policy for Transparency
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has unveiled the TV Ratings Policy 2026, a set of comprehensive guidelines aimed at bolstering transparency and accountability in the country's television ratings.

The new policy outlines clear standards for registration, operation, and auditing of TV rating agencies, reducing the net worth requirement for agencies from ₹20 crore to ₹5 crore, while enforcing anti-conflict measures by mandating a 50% representation of independent directors.

Further, the policy mandates tech-neutral measurement across platforms such as Cable, DTH, and OTT, and ensures rigorous audit systems alongside robust grievance redressal mechanisms. The initiative underscores India's commitment to a fair and competitive broadcasting climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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