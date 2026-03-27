Diplomatic Insights: A New Dawn for U.S.-Israeli Military Actions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed G7 foreign ministers that the U.S.-Israeli military involvement against Iran is expected to conclude in a few weeks. During the meeting in France, he emphasized the importance of preparing for a post-conflict scenario, while refraining from requesting immediate naval contributions.
In a recent meeting with G7 foreign ministers in France, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed confidence that the U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran would conclude within weeks, as reported by sources familiar with the talks to Reuters.
Rubio highlighted the importance of planning for a post-conflict environment, advising his counterparts to focus on preparation rather than immediate military support in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
The diplomatic discussions indicate a shift in focus towards stability and reconstruction after the anticipated conclusion of military operations, setting the stage for international cooperation in the months to come.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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