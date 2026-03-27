Diplomatic Insights: A New Dawn for U.S.-Israeli Military Actions

In a recent meeting with G7 foreign ministers in France, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed confidence that the U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran would conclude within weeks, as reported by sources familiar with the talks to Reuters.

Rubio highlighted the importance of planning for a post-conflict environment, advising his counterparts to focus on preparation rather than immediate military support in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomatic discussions indicate a shift in focus towards stability and reconstruction after the anticipated conclusion of military operations, setting the stage for international cooperation in the months to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)