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Tragic Gorge Plunge: Family's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

A devastating car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district resulted in two deaths and left three others critically injured. The vehicle plunged into a gorge on the Dharkandi road. Police and locals responded to the incident, with the injured being transferred to Tanda Medical College for further treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:28 IST
Tragic Gorge Plunge: Family's Journey Ends in Fatal Accident
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A tragic car accident claimed two lives and left three others critically injured after a vehicle careened into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. The incident, which took place near Ghera village on the Dharkandi road, was discovered on Saturday morning when passersby noticed the wreckage.

The victims, identified as Karan Bahadur, 40, and Kareena Devi, 18, were returning from a function when the accident occurred, likely during the night, leaving them without aid for several hours. Eyewitnesses reported the car was severely mangled, emphasizing the accident's severity.

Authorities, including the 108 ambulance services, responded rapidly, with local residents aiding the rescue. The injured were initially treated at a nearby hospital before being referred to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda. A police investigation is ongoing to determine the precise cause of the accident.

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