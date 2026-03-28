Left Menu

Ukraine Strengthens Defense Ties with UAE and Qatar Amid Regional Tensions

Ukraine has entered defense cooperation agreements with the UAE and Qatar during President Zelenskiy's visit. The agreements focus on expertise exchange in missile defense and drone countermeasures. This move comes amid rising regional tensions, as Ukraine leverages its experience in countering Russian drones to strengthen regional security alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:46 IST
Ukraine Strengthens Defense Ties with UAE and Qatar Amid Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine has forged new defense cooperation agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy traveled to both nations amid mounting tensions in the Middle East to finalize the deals.

Qatar's Ministry of Defense announced Saturday that Doha and Kyiv have agreed to cooperate, particularly in the fields of missile defense and unmanned aerial systems. Prior to this, Zelenskiy visited the UAE, meeting President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss security collaboration.

Ukraine, with extensive experience in neutralizing Russian drones, is securing multiple security agreements to counter Iranian aggression. The volatile Middle East situation has disrupted global markets and affected the Gulf region's stability, making these alliances vital.

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in Jammu and Kashmir Schools

Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in Jammu and Kashmir Schools

 India
2
Geopolitical Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns for Jubilant FoodWorks

Geopolitical Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns for Jubilant FoodWorks

 India
3
Tragic Attack on Police in Bannu: A Resilient Fight Against Terrorism

Tragic Attack on Police in Bannu: A Resilient Fight Against Terrorism

 Pakistan
4
Outrage Over Gruesome Crime: Politicians Demand Justice in Jharkhand

Outrage Over Gruesome Crime: Politicians Demand Justice in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026