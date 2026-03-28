Ukraine Strengthens Defense Ties with UAE and Qatar Amid Regional Tensions
Ukraine has entered defense cooperation agreements with the UAE and Qatar during President Zelenskiy's visit. The agreements focus on expertise exchange in missile defense and drone countermeasures. This move comes amid rising regional tensions, as Ukraine leverages its experience in countering Russian drones to strengthen regional security alliances.
In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine has forged new defense cooperation agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy traveled to both nations amid mounting tensions in the Middle East to finalize the deals.
Qatar's Ministry of Defense announced Saturday that Doha and Kyiv have agreed to cooperate, particularly in the fields of missile defense and unmanned aerial systems. Prior to this, Zelenskiy visited the UAE, meeting President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss security collaboration.
Ukraine, with extensive experience in neutralizing Russian drones, is securing multiple security agreements to counter Iranian aggression. The volatile Middle East situation has disrupted global markets and affected the Gulf region's stability, making these alliances vital.