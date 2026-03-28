Dating App Deception: Five Arrested in Calculated Robbery Scheme
Five individuals were arrested for allegedly abducting and robbing a man in southeast Delhi after luring him via a dating app. The victim, Anurup Narula, was coerced into transferring around Rs 7 lakh. Authorities traced the accused through technical surveillance and arrested them following multiple raids.
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In a shocking turn of events, five individuals have been arrested for orchestrating an elaborate abduction and robbery scheme in southeast Delhi. Authorities revealed the suspects utilized a dating app to lure their victim.
According to police, the incident unfolded when Anurup Narula, the victim, arranged to meet 'Sherry'—a profile on a popular dating app—with the intent of a harmless meet-up at Nehru Place.
Upon arrival, Narula was assaulted, forced into a vehicle, and coerced into transferring approximately Rs 7 lakh. Investigators painstakingly traced the financial transactions, leading to the swift apprehension of the culprits, whose identities were revealed following intensive raids.
(With inputs from agencies.)