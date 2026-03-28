‘Youth Must Lead India’s Growth Story’: Mansukh Mandaviya Calls for Nation-First Leadership at Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvaad

Emphasising the central role of young Indians in shaping the country’s future, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, on Saturday, called upon students to take active leadership in building a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

Addressing over 1,000 students at the Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvaad held at RK University, Rajkot, the Minister said that India’s youth are not just future stakeholders but are already driving transformation across sectors.

“Youth are the biggest strength of the nation. They must adopt a ‘Nation First’ approach and take responsibility for India’s development journey,” he said, setting the tone for a highly interactive and engaging session.

Call for New Leadership Beyond Politics

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the need to nurture a new generation of leaders, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call from the Red Fort on August 15, 2024, to bring 1 lakh young leaders without political backgrounds into public life.

He stressed that leadership should be driven by intent, action, and commitment, encouraging students to step beyond conventional career paths and contribute to governance and nation-building.

Platforms for Youth Participation

The Minister outlined key government initiatives aimed at empowering youth participation, particularly highlighting the MY Bharat Portal (mybharat.gov.in) as a central platform connecting young people with opportunities for service and development.

He also referenced:

Budget Quest, an initiative to engage youth in understanding the Union Budget

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD), aimed at fostering responsible and informed leadership

He noted that the Union Budget 2026 reflects youth aspirations and prioritises initiatives that enhance skill development, participation, and innovation.

Balancing Development with Cultural Roots

Stressing the importance of cultural continuity, Dr. Mandaviya urged students to remain connected to India’s heritage while embracing progress.

Referring to historical sites like Dholavira, he emphasised the vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”—development alongside preservation of cultural identity.

He also called for a shift in mindset, encouraging youth to break away from outdated thinking and adopt a forward-looking, solution-oriented approach.

High Engagement and Interactive Dialogue

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who engaged in thoughtful discussions and a lively Q&A session, reflecting a strong interest in contributing to national development.

The event also featured:

A painting presentation by NCC volunteers

A “Biodiversity Book” dedication by the RKU Social Club

A formal vote of thanks by Shri Denish Patel, Executive Vice President of RK University

Youth at the Core of India’s 2047 Vision

The Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvaad initiative is part of a broader effort to engage young citizens in policy discourse and nation-building as India approaches the centenary of independence in 2047.

Dr. Mandaviya’s address reinforced the message that India’s demographic dividend can only be realised through active youth participation, leadership, and a shared national vision.