Security Synergy: BSF Chief's Strategic Kashmir Expedition

During a significant three-day visit to Kashmir, BSF Director General Praveen Kumar meticulously reviewed security measures and operational readiness along the crucial Line of Control. The purpose was to ensure heightened vigilance and preparedness in this volatile region.

Engaging directly with BSF officers, local commanders, and jawans, Kumar visited forward posts and conducted a detailed assessment of the ground realities. His agenda included addressing welfare concerns during a Prahari Sammelan, where he lauded the troops for their enduring professionalism amidst difficult conditions.

The visit also included Kumar joining BSF commandos in their regular long-distance run, showcasing his commitment to discipline and teamwork. Productive discussions with Senior Army officers and stakeholders underscored a unified approach to national security.