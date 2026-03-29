Aluminium Giant Alba Hit Amidst Middle East Tensions

Aluminium Bahrain, commonly referred to as Alba, announced on Sunday that its facilities were targeted in an Iranian attack, according to reports from Bahrain's state news agency.

The attack led to minor injuries for two individuals, and Alba is currently assessing the extent of the damage. The confirmation follows a declaration by Iran's Revolutionary Guards, who stated that they targeted Alba and Emirates Global Aluminium in retaliation for alleged ties to U.S. military firms, a claim unverified by Reuters.

Earlier in March, Alba had proactively shut down three aluminium smelting lines to maintain business continuity amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. This move followed a force majeure on March 4, as the company was unable to ship its products due to the strait's closure. The situation has intensified challenges for the Middle East's aluminium sector, which is already coping with the impact of geopolitical tensions in the region.