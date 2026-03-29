Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Hong Kong Security Rules

China's top diplomat in Hong Kong met with U.S. Consul General Julie Eadeh to protest against a U.S. security alert related to new Hong Kong security rules, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was prompted by Hong Kong's recent amendment of its national security enforcement rules, which now make it an offence to refuse decryption assistance in national security investigations. In response, the U.S. Consulate General issued an alert urging American citizens to contact the Consulate if detained under these new regulations.

The U.S. Consulate has not provided a comment regarding this situation outside regular business hours, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)