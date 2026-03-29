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Telangana Passes Landmark Bill to Ensure Elderly Care

The Telangana Assembly has passed the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026,' mandating financial responsibility for senior citizens. This state-specific legislation enforces care for parents by public and private workers, setting penalties for negligence. It's a pioneering measure to instill societal responsibility towards elders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:30 IST
Telangana Passes Landmark Bill to Ensure Elderly Care
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The Telangana Assembly has taken a significant step in securing the welfare of senior citizens by passing the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026'. The Bill, introduced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, aims to supplement existing national laws by incorporating unique measures for public and private employees.

Under the new state legislation, public representatives, as well as government and private sector employees, are required to take care of their elderly parents, with non-compliance leading to financial penalties of up to 15% of their salary or Rs 10,000, whichever is lesser. Citing examples like that of Vijaypat Singhania, Reddy emphasized the importance of moral responsibility towards parents.

While BJP MLA Payal Shankar and CPI member K Sambasiva Rao have expressed their support, Konda Surekha, a minister, highlighted society's moral obligation to shift attitudes towards the elderly. This landmark legislation marks a pivotal moment in prioritizing the social responsibility of the younger generation towards their elders in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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