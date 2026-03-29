Latur District Achieves E-Governance Success in Maharashtra

The Latur collectorate has distinguished itself as one of the top five districts in Maharashtra under the General Administration Department's 150-day e-governance reform initiative, an official announced on Sunday. The program aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in administrative processes.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis applauded Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge during a ceremony in Mumbai for the district's notable performance. The event also saw attendance from IT and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

The district successfully implemented significant technological enhancements such as website updates, adoption of the Right to Services Act, and the integration of the e-office system. Additionally, innovative use of AI, GIS, and remote sensing technologies contributed to the district's high score of 179.25 out of 200 in the program's evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)