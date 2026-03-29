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Holy Sepulchre Blockade: Impact on Multifaith Celebrations Amid Jerusalem Tensions

The Israeli police prevented religious leaders from marking Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre due to security concerns related to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The restrictions affected Easter, Ramadan, and Passover observances. The decision faced international criticism as inconsistent enforcement was reported by residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:15 IST
Holy Sepulchre Blockade: Impact on Multifaith Celebrations Amid Jerusalem Tensions
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In a rare and contentious move, Israeli police obstructed religious leaders' access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during the Palm Sunday celebration, citing security concerns amid ongoing tensions from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem expressed dismay as it marked the first disruption in centuries.

The police cited safety risks linked to the Old City's inability to accommodate emergency vehicles as the rationale for this unprecedented step. The sacred site, a cornerstone for Christians, Muslims, and Jews, was sealed off, impacting traditional observances of Easter, Ramadan, and Passover. The move has drawn international rebuke.

Prominent figures, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron, slammed the police action, emphasizing its breach of religious freedom. Despite the restrictions, Jerusalem residents highlighted inconsistent enforcement, with some religious activities continuing in other Old City sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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