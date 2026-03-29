Diplomatic Moves: Nations Convene to Reopen Hormuz Strait amidst Iran Conflict
Pakistan hosted discussions with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to broker peace in the Iran conflict, aiming to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting focused on stabilizing global shipping flows. Proposals included consortium management of oil traffic, with talks involving the U.S. and Iran for conflict resolution.
In a bid to de-escalate tensions and ensure the resumption of global oil flows, Pakistan held diplomatic talks with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia in Islamabad. The discussions centered on strategies to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.
These efforts come amid heightened regional tensions as Iran responded to recent U.S. and Israeli military actions by halting vital shipping routes. As these regional powerhouses unite, a key proposal emerged for a collaborative management consortium to oversee maritime activities, seeking participation from Pakistan and engagement with both the U.S. and Iran.
With Pakistan playing a central diplomatic role, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized sustained dialogue. Reports indicate Iran has preemptively agreed to allow Pakistani-flagged ships passage, signaling a potential thaw and fostering hopes of broader peace settlements.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Turkey
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Strait of Hormuz
- diplomacy
- shipping
- U.S.
- conflict resolution
ALSO READ
Kuwaiti Military Camp Hit by Iranian Missile Attack
Iranians Seek Refuge Across Shalamcha Border Amid Ongoing Strikes
Pakistan's Diplomatic Play: Striving to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz
Cross-Border Challenges: Iranians Navigate Shalamcha Amid Airstrikes
Diplomacy in Action: Middle East Powers Unite in Pakistan for Peace Talks