Diplomatic Moves: Nations Convene to Reopen Hormuz Strait amidst Iran Conflict

In a bid to de-escalate tensions and ensure the resumption of global oil flows, Pakistan held diplomatic talks with Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia in Islamabad. The discussions centered on strategies to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

These efforts come amid heightened regional tensions as Iran responded to recent U.S. and Israeli military actions by halting vital shipping routes. As these regional powerhouses unite, a key proposal emerged for a collaborative management consortium to oversee maritime activities, seeking participation from Pakistan and engagement with both the U.S. and Iran.

With Pakistan playing a central diplomatic role, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized sustained dialogue. Reports indicate Iran has preemptively agreed to allow Pakistani-flagged ships passage, signaling a potential thaw and fostering hopes of broader peace settlements.