Tragedy in Lebanon: Health Workers Caught in Conflict Crossfire

In a tragic turn of events, a paramedic was killed in southern Lebanon amid Israel's expanding military operations, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday. The incident, involving a strike on an ambulance, underscores the increasing peril faced by health workers in conflict zones.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus conveyed the grim news via an X post, highlighting not only the loss of the paramedic's life but also the destruction of a medical warehouse in Bint Jbeil, Lebanon. This adds to a series of devastating attacks in the region.

The health organization, which has been closely monitoring the situation, confirmed that 51 Lebanese health workers have lost their lives since March 2. Recent escalations included the deaths of nine paramedics on Saturday, raising alarming concerns about the safety of medical personnel amid ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)