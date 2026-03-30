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Bravery Overseas: The Sacrifice of Sgt. Moshe Katz

Sgt. Moshe Katz, a 22-year-old who moved from Connecticut to Israel and joined the Israeli military last year, was killed in a combat operation in southern Lebanon. Known for his strong faith and ties to Israel, Katz completed his military training weeks before his death, inspiring others with his dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-03-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 03:54 IST
Bravery Overseas: The Sacrifice of Sgt. Moshe Katz

Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Hacohen Katz, a young man from Connecticut, has tragically died in a military operation in southern Lebanon. The 22-year-old was known for his dedication to the Israeli military, where he served in the Paratroopers Brigade's 890th Battalion.

Katz's deeply-rooted connection to Israel spurred his decision to enlist, particularly following the heavy violence in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Though starting without fluency in Hebrew, he swiftly completed a preparatory language program to fulfill his goals.

Prime Minister Netanyahu commended Katz's bravery, echoing sentiments from his family and community in New Haven. Remembered for his zest and laughter, Katz leaves behind a legacy of courage and commitment to protecting lives.

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