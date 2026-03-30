Bravery Overseas: The Sacrifice of Sgt. Moshe Katz

Sgt. Moshe Yitzchak Hacohen Katz, a young man from Connecticut, has tragically died in a military operation in southern Lebanon. The 22-year-old was known for his dedication to the Israeli military, where he served in the Paratroopers Brigade's 890th Battalion.

Katz's deeply-rooted connection to Israel spurred his decision to enlist, particularly following the heavy violence in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Though starting without fluency in Hebrew, he swiftly completed a preparatory language program to fulfill his goals.

Prime Minister Netanyahu commended Katz's bravery, echoing sentiments from his family and community in New Haven. Remembered for his zest and laughter, Katz leaves behind a legacy of courage and commitment to protecting lives.