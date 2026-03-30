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Census 2026: Counting Live-in Couples as Married

The self-enumeration portal for the 16th Census allows live-in couples considering their relationship as stable unions to be treated as married. The portal supports both Houselisting and Population Enumeration phases. The government has notified 33 questions to collect comprehensive data, starting April 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:38 IST
Census 2026: Counting Live-in Couples as Married
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The upcoming 16th Census introduces a noteworthy update for live-in couples. According to the self-enumeration portal's FAQs, if these couples view their relationship as a stable union, they may classify themselves akin to married couples for Census purposes.

This portal is designed to facilitate self-enumeration for the Census, applicable to both phases: Houselisting & Housing Census (HLO) and Population Enumeration. It aims to streamline public participation by providing clarity through a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

On April 1, 2026, the first phase will commence with 33 questions targeting diverse aspects, from housing materials to household composition. These inquiries seek to ensure comprehensive demographic and socio-economic data collection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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