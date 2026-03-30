Tragedy Strikes Kuwait: Indian National Killed in Iranian Attack

An Indian national was tragically killed in an Iranian strike on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy on Monday. The embassy, expressing its deepest condolences, stated that it is working closely with Kuwaiti authorities to provide necessary support.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy reported that the attack damaged a service building at one of its plants, as per KUNA news agency. Described as a 'brutal attack,' the incident led to the death of an Indian worker. The exact plant targeted wasn't named.

Ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat explained that technical and emergency response teams were deployed quickly, ensuring operational efficiency across the electricity and water network is maintained. Security measures are being coordinated with relevant agencies to manage the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)