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Israel Bolsters Defense Capabilities with Major Artillery Purchase

Israel's Ministry of Defense announced a $48 million deal with Elbit Systems for tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells. This move is part of Israel's strategy to increase domestic munitions production and reduce dependency on foreign suppliers. Delivery timelines for the munitions were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:54 IST
Israel Bolsters Defense Capabilities with Major Artillery Purchase
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In a strategic move to boost its defense capabilities, Israel's Ministry of Defense has announced a significant purchase of artillery shells. The $48 million deal, placed with Israeli defense company Elbit Systems, aims to acquire tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells.

This acquisition is not just a routine purchase; it forms a key part of a broader strategy by the ministry to reduce Israel's reliance on foreign munitions sources, thereby expanding domestic production capabilities. The initiative is seen as a step towards greater self-reliance in defense supplies.

However, the ministry has not disclosed the timeline for when these munitions would be delivered, leaving some questions about the immediate impact on Israel's military readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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