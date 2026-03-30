Israel Bolsters Defense Capabilities with Major Artillery Purchase

In a strategic move to boost its defense capabilities, Israel's Ministry of Defense has announced a significant purchase of artillery shells. The $48 million deal, placed with Israeli defense company Elbit Systems, aims to acquire tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells.

This acquisition is not just a routine purchase; it forms a key part of a broader strategy by the ministry to reduce Israel's reliance on foreign munitions sources, thereby expanding domestic production capabilities. The initiative is seen as a step towards greater self-reliance in defense supplies.

However, the ministry has not disclosed the timeline for when these munitions would be delivered, leaving some questions about the immediate impact on Israel's military readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)