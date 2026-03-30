Escalating Tensions: UN Peacekeeper Killed Amid Bloodshed in Southern Lebanon

An Indonesian peacekeeper serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was tragically killed following an explosion in southern Lebanon, spurring international outcry on Monday. This incident followed a violent weekend marked by the deaths of Lebanese journalists and medics amidst Israeli military actions.

The peacekeeper's death, the first within UNIFIL since hostilities spiked between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2, occurred when a projectile exploded near the Lebanese village of Adchit al-Qusayr. Another officer was critically injured in this assault as tensions flared in the Middle East.

Indonesia, mourning its national's death, condemned the attack and held Israel responsible for the violence in the region. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that assaults on peacekeepers violate international law and demand accountability. Meanwhile, Lebanon remains a battleground as Israeli forces aim to establish a buffer zone north of their border.

(With inputs from agencies.)