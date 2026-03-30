Tragedy in Maharashtra: Father Killed by Son in Beed District
A 19-year-old man, Kiran Mule, allegedly killed his father by smashing his head with a stone in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident occurred while the victim, Anil Sajan Mule, was asleep. Kiran fled the scene, and police are investigating the motive behind the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Beed district, a 19-year-old man allegedly killed his father by smashing his head with a stone while the latter slept in their makeshift hut.
The accused, Kiran Mule, fled following the attack, leaving authorities in Kada town, Ashti tehsil, in pursuit. Police teams have been deployed to track him down.
The victim, Anil Sajan Mule, a daily wage labourer, was discovered dead by his wife. The motive behind the son's attack remains unclear as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack, reports AP.
Spain Closes Airspace to U.S. Military: A Stand Against Iran Attacks
Rising Attacks: Odisha's Government Officials Under Siege
Cong leader Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges silence on Sabarimala gold loss case to protect LDF interests.
Drone Attack Sparks Chaos in Taganrog