Tragedy in Maharashtra: Father Killed by Son in Beed District

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Beed district, a 19-year-old man allegedly killed his father by smashing his head with a stone while the latter slept in their makeshift hut.

The accused, Kiran Mule, fled following the attack, leaving authorities in Kada town, Ashti tehsil, in pursuit. Police teams have been deployed to track him down.

The victim, Anil Sajan Mule, a daily wage labourer, was discovered dead by his wife. The motive behind the son's attack remains unclear as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)