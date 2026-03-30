Left Menu

Social Media Showoff's Arrest Shakes Delhi

A 26-year-old man named Ritik Kharab was arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for flaunting a firearm on social media. Police recovered a pistol and two cartridges. Kharab obtained the weapon from a supplier in Haryana and used it for celebratory firing, as well as to project influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:05 IST
Social Media Showoff's Arrest Shakes Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic development in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly flaunting a firearm on social media, aiming to create fear and gain notoriety.

Ritik Kharab was detained on March 29, with police recovering a pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

Authorities revealed that Kharab sourced the weapon from a Haryana-based supplier with criminal ties and had previously used it for celebratory shooting at his wedding to bolster his image among peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors in Paradise: Strong Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu

Tremors in Paradise: Strong Earthquake Rattles Vanuatu

 New Zealand
2
Fraudulent SIM Card Scheme Busted in Dewas

Fraudulent SIM Card Scheme Busted in Dewas

 India
3
Vijay's Whistle Revolution: Actor-Politician Takes on DMK in Tamil Nadu Elections

Vijay's Whistle Revolution: Actor-Politician Takes on DMK in Tamil Nadu Elec...

 India
4
Indian Boxers Shine at Asian Championships

Indian Boxers Shine at Asian Championships

 Mongolia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026