Social Media Showoff's Arrest Shakes Delhi

In a dramatic development in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly flaunting a firearm on social media, aiming to create fear and gain notoriety.

Ritik Kharab was detained on March 29, with police recovering a pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

Authorities revealed that Kharab sourced the weapon from a Haryana-based supplier with criminal ties and had previously used it for celebratory shooting at his wedding to bolster his image among peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)