Social Media Showoff's Arrest Shakes Delhi
A 26-year-old man named Ritik Kharab was arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for flaunting a firearm on social media. Police recovered a pistol and two cartridges. Kharab obtained the weapon from a supplier in Haryana and used it for celebratory firing, as well as to project influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:05 IST
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In a dramatic development in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly flaunting a firearm on social media, aiming to create fear and gain notoriety.
Ritik Kharab was detained on March 29, with police recovering a pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.
Authorities revealed that Kharab sourced the weapon from a Haryana-based supplier with criminal ties and had previously used it for celebratory shooting at his wedding to bolster his image among peers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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