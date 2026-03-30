Left Menu

Kosovo Joins Global Peace Initiative in Gaza

Kosovo has approved sending troops to join an international security force in Gaza as part of a U.S.-backed initiative following last year's ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The move aligns Kosovo with several countries committed to maintaining peace and supporting a transitional administration in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:07 IST
Kosovo Joins Global Peace Initiative in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Kosovo's government announced on Monday that it has sanctioned the deployment of troops to Gaza, joining a U.S.-backed international security force in the region. This decision was reached after an invitation from the United States, aiming to stabilize the area post ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti emphasized Kosovo's readiness to assist Gaza, acknowledging the international support Kosovo itself has received since 1999. Despite this announcement, the precise number of troops to be deployed remains undisclosed by the Kosovo government.

The situation in Gaza remains tense, with over 680 Palestinians reportedly killed by Israeli military actions since the November ceasefire. The broader conflict, which reignited in October 2023, has resulted in more than 72,000 deaths. Kosovo's alliance with the U.S. dates back to its independence from Serbia in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar

BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar

 India
2
India's Impactful Presence at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

India's Impactful Presence at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

 India
3
Oil Giants Seek New Paths as Middle East Conflict Reshapes Energy Investment

Oil Giants Seek New Paths as Middle East Conflict Reshapes Energy Investment

 Global
4
Rising Rapeseed-Mustard Yields: A Boost to India's Agro-Economy

Rising Rapeseed-Mustard Yields: A Boost to India's Agro-Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026