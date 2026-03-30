Kosovo Joins Global Peace Initiative in Gaza

Kosovo's government announced on Monday that it has sanctioned the deployment of troops to Gaza, joining a U.S.-backed international security force in the region. This decision was reached after an invitation from the United States, aiming to stabilize the area post ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti emphasized Kosovo's readiness to assist Gaza, acknowledging the international support Kosovo itself has received since 1999. Despite this announcement, the precise number of troops to be deployed remains undisclosed by the Kosovo government.

The situation in Gaza remains tense, with over 680 Palestinians reportedly killed by Israeli military actions since the November ceasefire. The broader conflict, which reignited in October 2023, has resulted in more than 72,000 deaths. Kosovo's alliance with the U.S. dates back to its independence from Serbia in 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)