Diplomatic Standoff: Iran's Ambassador Defies Lebanese Expulsion

In a defiant stance, Iran has announced that its ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, will remain stationed in Lebanon, despite orders for his expulsion by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry. The Iranian envoy's presence has become a contentious issue as the region grapples with ongoing conflict.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry had earlier withdrawn Shibani's accreditation, alleging interference in the country's internal politics. Despite the ministry's stance, influential political figures, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, have supported the ambassador's continued tenure in Beirut.

The matter underscores the broader regional tensions, with Hezbollah's actions plunging Lebanon deeper into conflict, aligning with Iran against Israel. As the deadline for the ambassador's departure lapses without response, the diplomatic uncertainty continues.