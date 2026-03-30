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Diplomatic Standoff: Iran's Ambassador Defies Lebanese Expulsion

Iran firmly stands by its ambassador in Lebanon amid escalating tensions, as the envoy defies Lebanon's expulsion order. The diplomatic rift intensifies the conflict backdrop, with Lebanon criticising Hezbollah's involvement in regional war efforts and urging for dialogue. The situation remains unresolved as deadlines pass unheeded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:12 IST
Diplomatic Standoff: Iran's Ambassador Defies Lebanese Expulsion
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In a defiant stance, Iran has announced that its ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, will remain stationed in Lebanon, despite orders for his expulsion by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry. The Iranian envoy's presence has become a contentious issue as the region grapples with ongoing conflict.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry had earlier withdrawn Shibani's accreditation, alleging interference in the country's internal politics. Despite the ministry's stance, influential political figures, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, have supported the ambassador's continued tenure in Beirut.

The matter underscores the broader regional tensions, with Hezbollah's actions plunging Lebanon deeper into conflict, aligning with Iran against Israel. As the deadline for the ambassador's departure lapses without response, the diplomatic uncertainty continues.

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