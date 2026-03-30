Delhi Court Acquits Man in Dowry Death Case Amid Hostile Testimonies

A Delhi court has acquitted Zakir Hussain, who faced charges of dowry death and cruelty following the alleged suicide of his wife, due to a lack of convincing evidence and key witnesses retracting their statements.

Despite his acquittal on these charges, Hussain was convicted under Section 174A of the IPC for being declared a proclaimed offender when he failed to appear in court after proceedings were issued against him.

The prosecution's case fell apart as main witnesses, including the victim's own family, turned hostile, leaving no substantial evidence to support allegations of harassment and dowry demands.