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Diplomatic Clash in Lebanon: Iran Defies Expulsion of Ambassador Amid Intensifying Conflict

Iran has refused Lebanon's expulsion order of its ambassador, heightening tensions amid ongoing conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel. Despite Lebanon's declaration of him as 'persona non grata,' the ambassador remains in Beirut under diplomatic immunity. The crisis further complicates Lebanon's efforts to disarm Hezbollah and manage diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:34 IST
Diplomatic Clash in Lebanon: Iran Defies Expulsion of Ambassador Amid Intensifying Conflict
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  • Lebanon

Iran has defied Lebanon's order to expel its ambassador, announcing on Monday that he will remain in Beirut, amid growing tensions linked to the ongoing conflict between Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Israel.

Lebanon had aimed to weaken Iran's diplomatic hold by declaring Ambassador Mohammad Reza Shibani 'persona non grata,' with the expectation he would leave by Sunday. However, Iranian authorities confirmed that the ambassador would continue his mission, further compounding Lebanon's challenges in navigating its diplomatic ties during a volatile period.

This development is set against a backdrop of military conflict, with Hezbollah's recent aggression towards Israel and subsequent Israeli military actions contributing to a humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, where over 1,200 deaths and the displacement of one million people have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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